Caratini, Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 to tighten NL West

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants’ lead was trimmed to one game over the eight-time defending division champion Dodgers, who won 7-5 in 10 innings at Colorado. The Giants were denied a three-game sweep as well as their 100th win. Caratini hit a grounder to diving second baseman Tommy La Stella, whose off-balanced throw home was way off the mark.