Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game sweep

AP National Sports

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell four games back of New York. Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.