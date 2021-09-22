Texans’ Mills faces huge test in 1st start against Panthers

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The undefeated Carolina Panthers and their top-ranked defense will face a rookie making his first NFL start for the second time this season Thursday against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. Carolina opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve.