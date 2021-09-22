Swiatek, Kvitova advance to quarterfinals of Ostrava Open

AP National Sports

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament. Second-seeded Petra Kvitova beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to make the quarterfinals. The two-time Wimbledon champion next faces either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or American Alison Riske.