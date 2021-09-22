Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wednesday’s finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982. They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.