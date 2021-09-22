Defending champion Lille gets much-needed win; PSG in action

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille has gotten back to winning ways in the French league by beating Reims 2-1 to take pressure off coach Jocelyn Gourvennec. It was only Gourvennec’s second league win after replacing title-winning coach Christophe Galtier. He left in the offseason to join Nice. Canada forward Jonathan David and midfielder Benjamin Andre put Lille 2-0 up by halftime. Alexis Flips scored for Reims with a 73rd-minute penalty. Later on, league leader Paris Saint-Germain looked for a seventh straight win when it traveled to play Metz and second-place Marseille was at Angers.