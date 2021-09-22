Cards win 11th in row, best streak since 2001; stall Brewers

AP National Sports

By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2. Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001. The Cardinals’ longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 in 1935. St. Louis leads by 4 1/2 games over Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final NL playoff slot. The Brewers clinched their fourth straight playoff berth on Sept. 18, but have since lost four straight, including three to the Cardinals. Their number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three.