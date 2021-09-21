South Carolina to start Doty at quarterback against Kentucky

AP National Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sophomore Luke Doty will make his first start at quarterback this weekend against Kentucky. Doty played most of last week’s Georgia loss due to an injury to starter Zeb Noland. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Doty showed no lingering effects from a foot sprain that kept him the sidelines the first two weeks of the season. Noland is the former grad assistant called on to join the team after Doty’s injury in August. Noland left the Georgia game after his throwing hand was stepped on. Beamer expected Noland to also be ready to play this week.