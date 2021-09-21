MATCHDAY: Man United, West Ham meet again; no Messi for PSG

AP National Sports

Manchester United plays West Ham for the second time in the space of four days when they meet in the third round of the English League Cup. Man United won their Premier League match 2-1 on Sunday. PSG can maintain its perfect start to the French league season with a win at last-placed Metz on Wednesday. Lionel Messi won’t play for PSG after hurting his left knee over the weekend. Real Madrid hosts promoted Mallorca and is looking for its fourth straight league win. Massimiliano Allegri is being criticized for relying on the old guard of players from his first stint as Juventus coach. Juventus has just two points ahead of a visit to Spezia.