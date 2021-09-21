Iowa’s offense builds confidence with Goodson’s career game

AP National Sports

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson slowly worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2019. His 153-yard, three-touchdown game in a 30-7 win over Kent State last Saturday showed how important he is to the offense. Goodson has averaged 105.8 yards per game and has scored 11 touchdowns during the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes’ nine-game win streak. Goodson ranks second in the Big Ten with five rushing touchdowns and is sixth in rushing yards at just over 102 per game. The Hawks hosts Colorado State this week.