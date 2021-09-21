Inter extends unbeaten start with 3-1 win at Fiorentina

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan’s attack might be better off without Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri are spreading the scoring around more and playing as a more cohesive unit since Lukaku left for European champion Chelsea. Inter recovered from a goal down on Tuesday for a 3-1 away win over a Fiorentina side that had won three straight. Inter’s latest victory came three days after a 6-1 rout of Bologna. Matteo Darmian, Edin Džeko and Ivan Perišić scored for Inter after Riccardo Sottil’s opener for Fiorentina as the Serie A champion extended its unbeaten start with a fourth win in five matches. The victory moved Inter one point above perfect Napoli atop the Italian league table.