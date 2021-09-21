AP sources: Grievance over shortened MLB season opens Monday

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In the midst of difficult negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball and its players’ association are scheduled to start a grievance hearing next Monday over the union’s claim the 2020 pandemic-affected season was too short. The timing of the hearing was disclosed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the litigation who spoke on condition they not be identified. Martin Scheinman, who took over as baseball’s impartial arbitrator after the clubs fired Mark Irvings, will hear the case about the coronavirus-impacted season. If the union prevails, MLB might be liable for hundreds of millions in damages.