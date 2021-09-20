Stingy Wisconsin defense readies for Coan, Fighting Irish

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin ranks second in the nation in total defense but believes it can still improve. The next step is getting the ball back by producing turnovers. Wisconsin has only one takeaway through its first two games. The 18th-ranked Badgers will try to change that Saturday. They will face former teammate Jack Coan in a highly anticipated showdown with No. 12 Notre Dame at Chicago’s Soldier Field.