Phillies’ NL East-chase hindered in 2-0 loss to 100-loss O’s

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Means struck out six and stymied Bryce Harper and a Phillies team in an eleventh-hour playoff push to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win in Philadelphia. The Phillies entered two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves opened a four-game series in Arizona late Monday night against the 101-loss Diamondbacks. The Phillies were 3½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati also leads Philadelphia in the wild-card chase. The Phillies opened a seven-game homestand with three against the 102-loss Orioles and four more against a Pittsburgh Pirates team inching toward 100 losses.