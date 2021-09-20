Giants’ Golladay said he was yelling at Garrett, not Jones

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t the target of wide receiver Kenny Golladay’s ire in the New York Giants’ loss to Washington last week. The big free agent signing said Monday the guy who was getting an earful late in the Giants’ 30-29 loss on Thursday night was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Golladay was shown screaming at what appeared to be Jones for about 10 seconds during the nationally televised game. He did not speak to reporters after the game which Washington won on the final play. Golladay spoke to reporters after practice Monday and cleared up the incident.