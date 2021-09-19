Wilson doesn’t blame booing Jets fans after 4 INTs vs. Pats

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s first pass ended up in the other team’s hands. So did his second. By the time a nightmarish four quarters were over the New York Jets quarterback had tossed four interceptions in an ugly 25-6 loss to fellow rookie Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson said the struggles were on his struggles and he didn’t blame Jets fans who booed him at MetLife Stadium. The No. 2 overall pick was 19 of 33 for 210 yards and the four INTs. He struggled right away against the Patriots as the Jets fell into an early 10-0 hole.