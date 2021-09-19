Swede Broberg shoots nervy final-round 72 to win Dutch Open

AP National Sports

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden has shot a tense level-par 72 to finish at 23 under and win the Dutch Open. It was his second European Tour win and first since beating Patrick Reed in a playoff to clinch the 2015 BMW Masters. The 35-year-old set new course records at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt in the second and third rounds, shooting a 64 on Friday and an 11-under 61 on Saturday. But the 772nd-ranked Swede struggled Sunday, despite starting the day with an eight-shot lead, as Alejandro Canizares and Marcus Schmid both piled on the pressure with 5-under 31s on the front nine. Broberg says: “I was struggling all day.”