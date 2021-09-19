Liberty earn final WNBA playoff spot by virtue of losses

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York earned the final playoff spot by virtue of losses by Washington and Los Angeles. The Liberty will visit Phoenix on Thursday in the first round and Chicago will host Dallas in the other opening game. Minnesota beat the Mystics to secure the No. 3 seed in the postseason. Connecticut, which enters the playoffs on a 14-game winning streak, and Las Vegas have byes until the semifinals.