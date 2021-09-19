Jones, Patriots breeze past Jets as Wilson throws 4 INTs

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones was smart and efficient, Damien Harris and James White had touchdown runs and the New England Patriots took advantage of a nightmarish outing by Zach Wilson in a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets. Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, went 22 of 30 for 186 yards for the Patriots a week after going 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Miami. New England beat New York for the 11th straight game. Wilson finished 19 of 33 for 210 yards and four interceptions in the home opener for the Jets.