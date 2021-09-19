Skip to Content
Haener lifts Fresno State to 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 455 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds remaining, and Fresno State upset No. 13 UCLA 40-37 at the Rose Bowl. Haener overcame a crushing hit to his right hip in the fourth quarter to rally the Bulldogs. After UCLA regained the lead with 54 seconds left on Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s 15-yard pass to Kyle Phillips, a limping Haener directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs their fourth straight win over the Bruins. Cropper had three receptions for 50 yards on the drive, including the TD.

Associated Press

