BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy secured back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships by retaining the men’s time trial title on Sunday. Ganna won with a small margin of just over five seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert for the second year running. Remco Evenepoel, another Belgian rider, claimed the bronze medal, 43.34 seconds behind Ganna, according to provisional results.