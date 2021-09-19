Elliott and Harvick add fiery feud to NASCAR’s playoffs

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

According to Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott doesn’t race very smart. In fact, moving forward in NASCAR’s playoffs, Harvick plans to run all over the reigning Cup Series champion. Those were the angry words Harvick had for Elliott after Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where a feud no one saw coming took center stage. Elliott is NASCAR’s most popular driver and the defending Cup champion doesn’t really make waves on the racetrack. But the 25-year-old decided at Bristol that he’d had enough of Harvick’s perceived bullying. To ruin Harvick’s race, Elliott returned to the track after changing his flat tire and deliberately slowed in front of Harvick. That allowed teammate Kyle Larson to catch Harvick and pass him for the win.