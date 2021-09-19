Díaz homer in 10th lifts Marlins 6-5, denies Pirates sweep

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl, and the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-5 to deny the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season. Díaz’s drive off Kuhl bounced off the façade in right-center for his first game-ending home run of his big league career. In a see-saw game, Hoy Park put Pittsburgh ahead with a two-run homer in the ninth off Dylan Floro, and Bryan De La Cruz hit a tying single against Chris Stratton with two outs in the bottom half.