DeShields scores 30 as Sky pulls away, beat Fever 98-87

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored a season-high 30 points and Chicago used a 14-4 to pull away as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 98-87 in the regular-season finale. Chicago (16-16) is the No. 6 seed and is home Thursday against No. 7 Dallas. Indiana (6-26) finished with the worst record in the WNBA and the highest probably to get the top pick in the 2022 draft, which the Fever have never had before in previous trips to the lottery. Kelsey Mitchell finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Indiana.