Cole rocked as Yanks lose ground in 11-1 loss to Indians

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole stumbled when the New York Yankees needed an ace-like outing, allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a costly 11-1 defeat to the Cleveland Indians. New York dropped 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild card and 2 1/2 games back of wild card leader Boston with 12 games left. Harold Ramirez hit a pair of two-run singles and drove in a career-high four runs before leaving with a right shoulder injury.