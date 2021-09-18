WVU builds big lead, holds on to beat No. 15 Va Tech 27-21

AP National Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies 27-21. Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes and Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score for the Mountaineers, who built a 27-7 lead midway through the third quarter. Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left and the Hokies got the ball back on an interception. But Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 3. It was one of three Virginia Tech drives that stalled inside the West Virginia 10 and the Hokies came away with no points.