William & Mary defeats Colgate 27-7 with potent ground game

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Donavyn Lester rushed for 117 yards with a touchdown, Darius Wilson ran for another and William & Mary defeated Colgate 27-7. The Tribe (2-1) scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half for a 21-0 lead at the break. William & Mary outgained the Raiders 328-114 yards on the ground and gained an average of 8.4 yards a carry. Harry Kirk broke the shutout for Colgate (0-3) with a 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter