UCF QB Gabriel out indefinitely with fractured collarbone

AP National Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken clavicle on the final play of the Knights’ loss to Louisville. UCF announced Saturday that Gabriel would not need surgery but gave no timetable for his return. Gabriel is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He led the nation in yards passing last season and completed 68.7% of his passes for 814 yards and nine touchdowns. Gabriel was injured with the Knights trailing by a touchdown in the final seconds deep in their own territory as they tried to make a desperation lateral play.