Segura, Nola lead surging Phils past Mets, tighten NL East

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Philadelphia Phillies tightened the NL East race, beating the New York Mets 5-3. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and pull within one game of division-leading Atlanta. The Phillies had lost eight of 11 prior to their current streak. The Mets dropped their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500.