Ng makes long FG with 48 seconds left, Holy Cross beats Yale

AP National Sports

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matthew Sluka passed for 80 yards and rushed for 85 with two touchdowns, Derek Ng made a 47-yard field goal with 48 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Yale 20-17. It was the first time Holy Cross has won at Yale since 1982. Sluka completed 7-of-13 passes and he carried it 19 times for Holy Cross (2-1). Sluka’s 1-yard scoring run gave the Crusaders their first lead at 17-14. Yale’s Jack Bosman made a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie it at 17. Ng’s kick capped an eight-play, 18-yard drive that took four-plus minutes off the clock, and Walter Reynolds sealed it with an interception.