Mets, Phillies minor leaguers protest pay with wristbands

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems are wearing teal wristbands Saturday to protest pay that they say is insufficient. At least 10 players from the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws wore the wristbands — which feature the hashtag #FairBall — during their High-A game in New York. The demonstration was organized in part by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which also handed out the wristbands to fans and distributed pamphlets detailing the financial issues faced by players. High-A players make a minimum of $500 per week and are only paid during the roughly six-month minor league season.