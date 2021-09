AP National Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Javier “Chofis” López scored twice — his second consecutive multi-goal game — and the San Jose Earthquakes rallied to beat Austin FC 4-3. Sebastián Driussi, Jon Gallagher and Alexander Ring each scored for Austin which led 3-1 at halftime. Chofis, who netted his first MLS hat trick three days earlier, put away his own rebound in the 63rd minute to cap the comeback for San Jose.