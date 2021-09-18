Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

AP National Sports

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway. But Larson’s sixth win of the season was overshadowed by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott. Tempers were so hot that Harvick declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered. Elliott was angry that hard racing had caused a flat tire on his car and the retaliation was to deliberately slow Harvick, which gave Larson the chance to catch him for the win.