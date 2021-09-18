Hooker in on 4 TDs, leads Tennessee to easy win, 56-0

AP National Sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes and scored one of his own to lead Tennessee to a 56-0 victory over Tennessee Tech Saturday. Hooker, who finished last week’s loss to Pittsburgh after Joe Milton went down with an injury, rolled up 199 yards, while completing 17 of 25 passes for the Volunteers (2-1). The only negative was a lost fumble in the second quarter. Tennessee Tech (0-3) went through three quarterbacks. The Golden Eagles generated just 179 yards of offense.