Hampton tops turnover-prone Howard 48-32 after VP coin toss

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jett Duffey threw for three touchdowns, including a 95-yarder to Hezekiah Grimsley as Hampton defeated Howard 48-32 before 14,000 fans in the inaugural Truth and Service Classic. The 95-yard hookup from Duffey to Grimsley, who made the catch at about his own 25 and outran the defense the rest of the way, was the longest scoring pass in, not just Hampton’s, but Big South Conference history. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard alumna, made a surprise appearance and walked onto the field for the pregame coin toss, won by Howard.