AP Top 25 Takeaways: Not-so-super super powers show cracks

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Alabama looked beatable. Ohio State’s defense still looked discombobulated. Clemson’s offense still looked limp. Oklahoma was far less than elite again. Maybe the season of the super team won’t be such a forgone conclusion after all. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faced its first serious challenge, but managed to get win at No. 11 Florida. The No. 9 Buckeyes, No. 6 Tigers and No. 3 Sooners also were winners. Those four teams have combined for 20 College Football Playoff appearances, but all four have shown signs of weakness in the early going.