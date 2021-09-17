Germany criticizes plan for 2-year soccer World Cup cycle

AP National Sports

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation has issued a strong critique of plans to hold the men’s World Cup every two years. Germany warns that players risk more injuries and that women’s competitions will be overshadowed. Germany argues that increasing the number of men’s competitions could lead to women’s and junior tournaments being “marginalized” or overshadowed. The federation says men’s and women’s players would face increased “physical and mental strain” and the new competition schedule “would lead to a significantly increasing risk of injury.” Germany also says FIFA has sidestepped its own ruling council by proposing the plans first to a group of former players.