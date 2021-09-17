Dolphins rule Fuller out, WR dealing with personal matter

AP National Sports

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo on Sunday. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Fuller’s situation will be considered a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster. Fuller returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from a six-game suspension he was handed last season for a performance-enhancing drug violation. He did not practice Thursday and was ruled out Friday.