Choi, Clarke share PGA Tour Champions lead in Sioux Falls

AP National Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the PGA Tour Champions’ Stanford International. Choi had a bogey-free round at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, also finished with a birdie on the par-4 18th. He has two victories this season, the TimberTech Championship in November and Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January. Robert Karlsson, Matt Gogel, Rod Pampling and Brandt Jobe were a stroke back.