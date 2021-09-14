Country star Scotty McCreery knows pressure NFL players face

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

A decade ago, Scotty McCreery won “American Idol.” At age 17. So the country music star and huge NFL fan knows all about the pressure players face. Maybe even more so: Remember, as well as he might have performed on stage, fans across the country were casting votes for who would win the competition. Not exactly something in McCreery’s control. He learned how to stay in control during chaos, though. That’s a lesson he easily could have taken from the former quarterback of McCreery’s favorite NFL team, Tom Brady.