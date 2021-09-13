Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss. Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad. Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier Monday the Titans were looking at Badgley and would work out some other kickers to find someone who can make kicks.