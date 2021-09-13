Ravens keep Bell, Freeman on practice squad for opener

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens kept running backs LeVeon Bell and DeVonta Freeman on the practice squad for the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens signed the two veteran backs earlier in the week after losing their top three running backs to season-ending injuries with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all getting hurt. Baltimore will rely on Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon and recently signed Latavius Murray. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is active despite being added to the injury report Sunday as questionable with an illness.