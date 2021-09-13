Mercedes calls for change after crash between title rivals

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Two of Formula One’s top drivers have been involved in two potentially life-threatening crashes in as many months. Something needs to change. Max Verstappen ended up in the hospital after tangling with Lewis Hamilton on the first lap of the British Grand Prix in July. The two tangled again at the Italian GP on Sunday and Hamilton was only able to escape relatively unscathed from another incident between the two because of the protective halo device. Mercedes team principle Toto Wolff called the incident a “tactical foul” and said similar incidents need to be avoided in the future.