Dodgers, Braves are trade deadline winners so far

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

There were so many major deals at this year’s trade deadline, it’s no surprise that many of the players who switched teams are having a significant impact on the postseason races. Max Scherzer has been a difference maker for the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts since arriving from Washington. On Sunday, Scherzer reached the 3,000-strikeout milestone and pitched eight one-hit innings in an 8-0 victory over San Diego. The Padres traded for Adam Frazier in late July, but after hitting .324 for Pittsburgh this year, he’s batted 90 points lower than that for San Diego.