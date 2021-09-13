Big 12 coaches says swift expansion solidified league future

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Big 12 coaches feel the league is solidified for the long haul after the conference’s swift action to expand. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman says the Big 12 got four really good programs with the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. That quartet got invited to the league six weeks after Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference by 2025. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says the league hit a home run, keeping the Big 12 status and getting back to 12 teams from 10.