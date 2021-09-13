Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left his start in Texas with right foot soreness in the second inning. The right-hander got hurt after running to cover first base on a grounder. He took first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s toss on the run and reached with his right foot for the base to get out Nick Solak. Odorizzi was clearly in some pain after the play. He was visited by a trainer after going back to the mound, then tried to throw a pitch. He grimaced and left the game.