Yanks’ Judge leaves in 3rd inning vs Mets with dizziness

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge left a game at the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning because of dizziness. Judge got assistance from an athletic trainer while batting in the first inning. He struck out in the first and third innings against Carlos Carrasco, dropping to 0 for 8 with eight strikeouts against him. He was replaced by Brett Gardner in center field in the bottom of the third. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during an in-game television interview that Judge felt dizzy. Judge, a three-time All-Star, has been the Yankees’ top hitter this season. He is batting .293 with 32 homers and 79 RBIs.