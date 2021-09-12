F1 rivals Verstappen, Hamilton crash again at Italian GP

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton have crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix. Sunday’s race was won by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. The stewards decided that Verstappen “was predominantly to blame for the collision.” They gave the Red Bull driver a three-place grid drop for the start of the next race which is the Russian GP on Sept. 26. It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years since Jenson Button took the checkered flag in Brazil in 2012. It was also Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018.