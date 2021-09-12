Titans wind up outcoached, outplayed in opening 38-13 loss

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outcoached. Outplayed. Beaten soundly. The Tennessee Titans just got a big ego check after being routed in their season opener. Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times, fumbled twice and intercepted once as the defending AFC South champs found themselves smothered 38-13 by the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Mike Vrabel says this is what happens in the NFL when you don’t play well. This isn’t what the Titans expected after adding Julio Jones to an offense that was one of the league’s best in 2020. Tennessee also revamped the defense yet it struggled similar to last year’s unit. A trip to Seattle is next.