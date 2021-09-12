Padres’ Snell exits start vs Dodgers with apparent injury

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell left a game with an apparent injury in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. He was facing Trea Turner when he suddenly left the mound with a 2-1 count, having thrown 11 pitches. The left-hander limped slightly as he walked off. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner is 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA. He set a franchise record with 13 consecutive hitless innings across his last two starts. It was a significant blow to the Padres, who are fighting for the second NL wild card.